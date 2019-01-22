South Africa

Man burnt to death in Pretoria

22 January 2019 - 08:58 By Nico Gous
A man was burnt to death on Monday in Pretoria.
A man was burnt to death on Monday in Pretoria.
Image: 123RF/ Lukas Gojda

Police are investigating a murder after a man was burnt to death on Monday morning in Pretoria.

Constable Herman Moremi said police found burning tyres, plastic, rocks and sticks at the crime scene in Eersterust.

“A community member who was busy at his farm, saw plus/minus six vehicles full of people around the bushes and later he heard the man screaming for help, then he saw big smoke from that side,” Moremi said.

“He called other farm workers and went together to check what’s happening and they found the deceased burning.”

The police have opened a murder case. No suspects have been arrested.

“The deceased is unknown at this moment and we urge anyone who is looking for a family member or with information about the suspects to come forward or call Temba police on 012 717 9000.”

READ MORE:

Mpumalanga police search for sheep killers

The police are searching for the intruders who murdered 30 sheep in Mpumalanga on Sunday.
News
2 hours ago

WATCH | Unruly passenger removed from kulula.com flight

A passenger was forcibly removed from a kulula.com flight due to fly from Durban to Johannesburg on Sunday night for refusing to comply with ...
News
15 hours ago

Bullet fired at party after 'gangster' funeral kills 11-year-old boy

A detective task team has been set up to track down the gunmen who randomly fired into the air at a party after a funeral in Port Elizabeth at the ...
News
18 hours ago

Man arrested over fake hijacking

The police arrested a man after claiming he was hijacked when meanwhile he lost his car before an alleged robbery.
News
2 hours ago

Three cops wounded in Zululand gun battle

Three police officers were badly wounded in an exchange of fire with a gang of gunmen in KwaNongoma in Zululand in the early hours of Monday morning.
News
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Tension between cops and protesters in KwaMashu South Africa
  2. WATCH | Builder uses digger to smash up new hotel lobby World
  3. Tourist killed by falling window from Hong Kong hotel World
  4. Desperate Zimbabweans trek to SA for fuel Africa
  5. Redefine your matric results with Damelin Correspondence College News

Latest Videos

Primary School teacher goes the extra mile with a new “Good morning class” ...
High-speed crash caught on camera during 'street race'
X