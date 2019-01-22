One of two suspects tracked down by KZN cops has been on run since 2013

The KwaZulu-Natal police’s provincial tracking team has arrested two suspects wanted for various serious crimes in the province, one of whom has been on the run since 2013.

The first, a man aged 30, was arrested in the Durban CBD early on Monday.

"He was wanted for several serious crimes including theft and possession of drugs, committed in Chatsworth and surrounding areas.

"He has been on the run since 2013," said police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane.

The second suspect, a woman aged 32, was arrested on Tuesday morning in the Verulam area where she was hiding at the home of her sister.

"She was wanted for several crimes including theft and possession of dependent drugs. She was granted bail but did not attend court again. A warrant was issued for her arrest," Zwane said.

He said both suspects would appear in court soon.