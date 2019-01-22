South Africa

'Rapist' killed in vigilante attack was innocent - Eastern Cape police

22 January 2019 - 19:30 By GARETH WILSON
Police say a man killed by a mob after being accused of rape in the Eastern Cape was innocent.
Police say a man killed by a mob after being accused of rape in the Eastern Cape was innocent.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A Port Elizabeth man who was beaten to death by an angry mob after being accused of raping a seven-year-old girl was innocent, police say.

Mava Fundakubi, 52, was killed near his house in De Vos Crescent in Shukushukuma, Motherwell, on Saturday night.

The murder stems from a seven-year-old girl living in the same street as Fundakubi alleging that she had been raped by him. The minor allegedly led an angry mob to Fundakubi.

Police have since issued a warning to residents to not take the law into their own hands – as innocent people are being killed.

Three men die after allegedly forced to drink acid in suspected vigilante attack

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for a group of suspected vigilantes after the death of three men in Vosman near Witbank on Friday afternoon ...
News
17 days ago

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said that the examiner’s report revealed that the girl had not been raped or molested.

“After consultation with doctors and the girl, it was found that she was not sexually assaulted at all. The reason for the claims is now being investigated,” he said.

Asked why the residents thought Fundakubi had been involved, Beetge said that it was unknown.

“The killing happened when the mother had taken the daughter to hospital. What triggered the community to target him is still being investigated,” he said.

“The suspicion that he raped her is proven to be false and detectives are now looking into a possible ulterior motive.”

Beetge added that interviews with the family and girl had not revealed why they had suspected Fundakubi.

Asked about the ulterior motive, Beetge said that it was subject to investigation and that all avenues as to why he was attacked were being looked into.

- HeraldLIVE

MORE

Five killed in separate vigilante attacks in Mpumalanga

Five people have been killed in separate vigilante attacks in Mpumalanga.
News
17 days ago

Three men stoned, burnt to death in alleged Limpopo mob attack

Limpopo police are searching for a group of suspects who killed three people in a suspected vigilante attack in Mphephu outside Thohoyando on ...
News
1 month ago

Panic and vengeful mobs as vampire scare rattles Malawi

Jamiya Bauleni is one of the people claiming to have fallen victim to a wave of alleged vampire attacks that have triggered deadly vigilante violence ...
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Victory for environmentalists in battle over coal mine in Mpumalanga South Africa
  2. 'Rapist' killed in vigilante attack was innocent - Eastern Cape police South Africa
  3. WATCH | Zimbabwe protests - what has happened so far Africa
  4. 'Wag ‘n bietjie, please give me a chance,' Bheki Cele asks Cape Flats residents ... South Africa
  5. One of two suspects tracked down by KZN cops has been on run since 2013 South Africa

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe protests - What has happened so far
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo reprimands media over premature reporting
X