'Rapist' killed in vigilante attack was innocent - Eastern Cape police

A Port Elizabeth man who was beaten to death by an angry mob after being accused of raping a seven-year-old girl was innocent, police say.

Mava Fundakubi, 52, was killed near his house in De Vos Crescent in Shukushukuma, Motherwell, on Saturday night.

The murder stems from a seven-year-old girl living in the same street as Fundakubi alleging that she had been raped by him. The minor allegedly led an angry mob to Fundakubi.

Police have since issued a warning to residents to not take the law into their own hands – as innocent people are being killed.