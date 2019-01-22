South Africa

Security guard shot after confronting robbers in Joburg CBD

22 January 2019 - 15:44 By Nonkululeko Njilo
A downtown security guard suspected a business robbery was about to take place and intervened. Unfortunately, he was shot. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a security guard was shot and wounded after confronting suspects in an attempted business robbery in the Johannesburg CBD.

The incident, on the corner of Pritchard and Mooi streets on Saturday, happened in broad daylight and was captured in CCTV footage.

In the video, which has been making the rounds on social media, the security guard is seen at his work station opposite a number of shops. 

One man exits a shop, briefly looks around and rushes back inside, followed by the security guard.

People then scatter in all directions.

Explaining the incident, police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini said: "It is alleged that a security guard who suspected an imminent business robbery confronted the suspects. In the process, several shots were fired and the security guard was wounded."

Dlamini said several members of the public who witnessed the incident were being interviewed to establish what had happened.

"Police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward."

Police said the video footage could potentially be used as evidence in court.

