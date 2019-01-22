South Africa

Six years of festive season road fatalities in one shocking graphic

22 January 2019 - 06:00 By Odwa Mjo
Road fatalities for the 2018/2019 festive season decreased slightly from the previous year.
Road fatalities for the 2018/2019 festive season decreased slightly from the previous year.
Image: 123RF/Dmitry Kalinovsky

More than 10,000 people have lost their lives on South African roads during the festive season in the past six years, according to figures from the Road Traffic Management Corporation. 

According to the RTMC, there is a 30-day waiting period between the provisional and final death toll number presented to the media. This is to account for those who succumb to their injuries after the release of the provisional results.

Minister of transport Blade Nzimande released the preliminary Festive Season Road Safety report which recorded 1,612 road fatalities from December 1 to January 8 of 2018/2019.

"The figures that were released are provisional figures which are the ones published by the media but the final ones [every year] are in the RTMC reports" said RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane. 

The past festive season's death toll is a rise from last year's provisional 1,527 despite the department's goal to reduce festive road fatalities by 10%. The final number for last year  however was 1,770.

According to the RTMC annual festive season reports, the 2016/2017 festive road fatalities were the highest in the past five years with 2,006 recorded fatalities during that festive season.

MORE

'SA roads are still slaughterhouses': Report shows increase in festive season road deaths

There were 1,612 deaths on South African roads during the festive season.
News
5 days ago

KZN MEC orders investigation into death of Durban metro officer hit by taxi

KwaZulu-Natal  transport, community safety and liaison MEC Mxolisi Kaunda has ordered a full investigation into an incident last Friday which ...
News
5 days ago

Transport department has backlog of 300,000 driving licence cards

The department of transport has a backlog of 324,000 driving licence cards that are yet to be printed following delays caused by a labour dispute.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Mpumalanga police search for sheep killers South Africa
  2. Man arrested over fake hijacking South Africa
  3. Agrizzi: R671,000 paid to ANC MP by Bosasa was ‘not a loan’ South Africa
  4. Ire-raising testimony as Agrizzi names yet more top names South Africa
  5. Redefine your matric results with Damelin Correspondence College News

Latest Videos

Primary School teacher goes the extra mile with a new “Good morning class” ...
High-speed crash caught on camera during 'street race'
X