Tembisa rapist pursuing religious study in prison, but has no remorse

The sentencing proceedings of serial rapist Joseph Rasempane Mahloma have begun with a probation officer’s report asking the court to make sure he receives a prison sentence for his terrible crimes.

Last year, Mahloma was found guilty at the high court in Johannesburg on 91 criminal charges, including dozens of counts of rape, assault and defeating the ends of justice, for his seven-month rape spree across Tembisa and Ivory Park.

In his judgment, judge Leicester Adams spent three days going through each of Mahloma’s attacks, condemning him for terrorising these communities.

Between January and August 2014, he would break into residents' homes, rob the occupants and rape the women and teenagers living there.

In two particularly grim incidents, Mahloma forced his victims to use sewage drain water to wash their genitalia, seemingly in a bid to destroy DNA evidence that could have led to his capture.

The marathon three-year trial continued on Tuesday, with state prosecutors Leisha Surenda and Debbie Zinn presenting probation officer reports and victim impact statements as they fought to ensure he receives life sentences for each of his rape convictions.