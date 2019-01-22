South Africa

Tension between cops and protesters in KwaMashu

22 January 2019 - 09:55 By JEFF WICKS
Police are locked in a tense standoff with a group of protesters responsible for locking down KwaMashu's A Section on Tuesday morning.
Police were engaged in a standoff with around 100 protesters who barricaded roads in KwaMashu’s A Section on Tuesday morning.

The throng is understood to have used refuse and other debris to close Musa and Jabula Roads in the district.

Lieutenant colonel Thulani Zwane said riot police had been deployed to the area.

“One hundred people are protesting at KwaMashu hostel complaining about service delivery,” he said.

“They are complaining that their refuse has not been picked up. They blocked Musa and Jabula Roads with refuse. No damages were reported and police are monitoring the situation.”

