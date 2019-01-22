Tropical storm brings torrential rain to parts of Mozambique

Brit In Beira, a British mother who blogs from Mozambique, posted in a message on Facebook on Tuesday: "Tropical storm Desmond has brought some epic rain ....

"We are fine, our house has a few leaks but all safe and sound. My heart just breaks for the people's houses that have been completely flooded or washed away. As always in these events it's always the most vulnerable and desperate that suffer the most in the hands of mother nature."

Accuweather meteorologist Jason Nicholls said at around midday on Tuesday that Desmond was weakening over Mozambique.

“Low strengthening over Mozambique Channel and likely becomes a depression and storm before swinging just south of Madagascar on Thursday.”