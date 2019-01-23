South Africa

'Anger and despair': Serial rapist's victims give harrowing testimony

23 January 2019
The women attacked and abused by serial rapist Joseph Mahloma have asked for him to be kept behind bars to protect society from potential future crimes. He has been convicted of raping more than a dozen women.
Joseph Rasempane Mahloma will spend much of this week hearing how he ruined the lives of the women he raped, as his sentencing proceedings begin after a three-year trial.

In two particularly degrading incidents, he had forced his victims to use sewage drain water to wash their genitalia, seemingly an attempt to destroy DNA evidence that could have led to his capture.

As prosecutors read the first two victim impact statements, Mahloma seemed unfazed, sitting calmly in the dock.

