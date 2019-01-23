Court hears Betty's Bay 'fire starter' intimidated witnesses

The man accused of setting fire to the Overberg with a signal flare on New Year's Eve allegedly threatened the lives of state witnesses.

That's according to statements made by police investigators in the Caledon Magistrate's Court during the bail application of Sheldon "Bassie" April on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old has a history with the Overstrand authorities and was well-known by the police in Kleinmond who presented at least five previous convictions for the court to consider during his bid to be released on bail.

These included cases of domestic violence, assault, contempt of court and drug-related cases.