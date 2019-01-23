South Africa

Gunmen killed in high-speed chase and shootout in Durban

23 January 2019 - 13:28 By JEFF WICKS
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

Two gunmen were shot dead and a third was wounded after a high-speed chase and dramatic exchange of fire between the gang and security officers in Queensburgh in Durban on Wednesday morning.

It is understood that shortly after dawn, a car travelling on the N2 drew the attention of security guards on patrol.

Police spokesman Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said police officers were alerted and a chase ensued.

"The suspects turned on to the M7 and a shootout followed. Two suspects were shot and killed and the third suspect was wounded and taken to hospital for treatment," he said.

"An unlicensed firearm was recovered from the scene and the vehicle used by the suspects had a false number plate. It is suspected they may have been involved in a number of hijackings and robberies in the province."

A case of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm was opened at Bellair police station.

