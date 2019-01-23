Joburg water woes a sign of ageing infrastructure

It seems the water woes experienced by the northern suburbs of Johannesburg at the beginning of the year may be a forewarning for what is in the pipeline for the rest of the city.

Johannesburg Water said it was aware of water disruptions in several suburbs extending throughout the city, but the problems should be fixed by the end of the day on Wednesday.

The utility reported unplanned outages in Fourways in the north; Bramley North, Witkoppen and Lonehill in Sandton; Lenasia in the south; Parktown in central Johannesburg; Dainfern in Midrand; Roodepoort, west of the city; and Vlakfontein in the far south.

Johannesburg Water spokesperson Isaac Dhludhlu said the only planned water outages this week were for Ivory Park Extension 13 in the east of Johannesburg and Jabulani Flats and the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani, south of Johannesburg.