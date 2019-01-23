Mayfair mosque worshipper was 'targeted' by gunmen - imam

The imam of a mosque in Mayfair where an Ethiopian worshipper was shot at point-blank range says the man was specifically targeted and that the killing was unrelated to clashes between Muslim foreign nationals.

Speaking to TimesLIVE outside the mosque, imam Taahir Salloo said he believed that the well-known businessman was targeted.

"This has got nothing to do with the mosque. Camera footage which has since been taken by the police shows that the attackers had waited for him near his car and had specifically shot at him," said Salloo.

"It was a particular isolated incident," he added.

A bystander was shot in the leg.

Salloo said it appeared that a stray bullet hit the bystander as the gunmen chased the worshipper who was trying to make his way from the mosque parking lot to where other congregants were standing.