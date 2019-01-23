'My heart is broken': Family shattered by Andre Hanekom's 'mysterious' death in Mozambique

Francis Hanekom, the wife of SA maritime businessman André Hanekom, who has died in Mozambique, is “heartbroken”.

"Today we have learned that he will never again have a birthday. My heart is broken. My beautiful husband is gone," she posted on their daughter Amanda's Facebook wall.

Amanda shared a birthday message for her imprisoned father on January 21 on his 62nd birthday, wishing him "freedom, health, happiness and time with his family again".

A former ICU nurse in SA, Francis told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that André was admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Pemba on Saturday. She alleges he showed signs of poisoning.

“He was recovering but he could not speak. Yesterday he was fully conscious. He helped them (the staff) move him in his bed and 4.30 this morning he was dead,” Francis said.

Their daughter wrote on Facebook: “My dad died early this morning in mysterious circumstances in the hospital in Pemba. His court case was going to be next week and he would have won, we have mountains of proof of his innocence.”