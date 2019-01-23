Rasool wedding guest Jonathan Jansen 'not surprised' by Islamic furore

In his Times Select column on January 3, he said Rasool knew he had to make a public case for his daughter marrying a Hindu.

“In one of the best speeches about interfaith community I have ever heard, the father spoke not about the elaborate symbols and sacraments of their ancient faiths but about what he observed about the shared values of the couple: care, compassion, trust, commitment, respect and responsibility,” he wrote.

“I sat entranced by the powerful meanings embedded in this public witness of how we can and should be as South Africans.”

Abrahams, however, said while Islam recognised the need for harmonious co-existence, “there are areas of recognised sanctity in which the inclusion of extraneous religious rituals must be acknowledged to be controversial and divisive rather than cohesive and inclusive”.

One of these was the nikah (wedding), and Rasool’s failure to have “broader consultations” about the format of the ceremony meant atonement “would be apposite”.