Shooting shocks Mayfair mosque, man killed
A man was killed after being shot at point-blank range outside a mosque in Mayfair, Johannesburg, on Tuesday night.
Multiple reports state that two men had accosted the victim and shot him several times. At least one person was also injured.
Wealthy Ethiopian businessman shot dead outside #Johannesburg mosque in Mayfair. Bystander injured,rushed to hospital. #Ethiopia #Oromo— Hassan Isilow (@hisilow) January 22, 2019
An Oromo mam named Mohamed Amin was shot dead outside Juma Mosque in Mayfair . The shooting take place at the parking of Juma Mosque right after evening prayer The deceased was a member of the Oromo community and business man. The culprits escaped the scene before police arrived. pic.twitter.com/tcEUrNk8Hz— Hassan Abdullahi Aalim (@Hamaalin) January 22, 2019
The scene of this evenings shooting outside the Mayfair Mosque in Johannesburg. One person was killed and another wounded. Unconfirmed reports say the shooting is related to a faction fight between two groups of foreigners. #CrimeWatch pic.twitter.com/tSt8jJNpCc— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 22, 2019
15 shots fired inside Mayfair Mosque parking lot— Ahmed Iqbal Cajee (@AhmedIqbalCajee) January 22, 2019
1 person deceased
2 injuries
Suspected foreign National faction fight, allegedly Ethiopians v Somalis@Abramjee @crimeairnetwork
Police spokesperson Captain Jeff Phora said in an interview on eNCA that a man was walking to his car around 7.15pm after the service at the mosque. Two men approached and started shooting at him.
“He tried to run away. They continued to chase him while they were shooting at him. Unfortunately, next to the church he fell [down]. They continued to shoot him while he was down.”
The suspects fled on foot.
A community member was hit in the leg by a stray bullet and is recovering in a nearby hospital.
Phora said the motive for the murder is still unknown.
“We are still trying to establish if there was anything taken from the man.”
Phora said no one has been arrested.
Police have not responded to queries by TimesLIVE as yet. This article will be updated when more information is received.