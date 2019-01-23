South Africa

Shooting shocks Mayfair mosque, man killed

23 January 2019 - 07:27 By TimesLIVE
The scene outside a mosque in Mayfair, Johannesburg, where a shooting took place on Tuesday night, January 23 2019.
Image: Twitter/Yusuf Abramjee

A man was killed after being shot at point-blank range outside a mosque in Mayfair, Johannesburg, on Tuesday night.

Multiple reports state that two men had accosted the victim and shot him several times. At least one person was also injured.

Police spokesperson Captain Jeff Phora said in an interview on eNCA that a man was walking to his car around 7.15pm after the service at the mosque. Two men approached and started shooting at him.

“He tried to run away. They continued to chase him while they were shooting at him. Unfortunately, next to the church he fell [down]. They continued to shoot him while he was down.”

The suspects fled on foot.

A community member was hit in the leg by a stray bullet and is recovering in a nearby hospital.

Phora said the motive for the murder is still unknown.

“We are still trying to establish if there was anything taken from the man.”

Phora said no one has been arrested.

Police have not responded to queries by TimesLIVE as yet. This article will be updated when more information is received.

