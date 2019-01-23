State capture: ‘We dug a hole, burnt the evidence and then faked a server crash’
23 January 2019 - 06:01
Bosasa went to the extent of burning and burying crucial documents that implicated the company in wide-scale corruption, including footing travel and accommodation bills for senior government officials.
Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi admitted that when media reports emerged in 2008 that placed Bosasa at the centre of scandals within the department of correctional services, members of the company, including himself, destroyed evidence implicating the company in corruption.
