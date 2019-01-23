This is all that's left of a R7m 'smart park' in Cape Town's gangland

“These features are now burned to ash, vandalised or stolen. The park has been damaged to such an extent that it is unrecognisable as the same space it was when it opened.”

Badroodien said the community services department was seeking “long-term solutions to abate this reprehensible behaviour”.

He added: “In the end, there is only so much government can do. Vandalism and theft are behavioural issues which affect all of us in one way or another. They’re social ills which need to be addressed speedily so that we may focus our attention on more pressing issues facing our communities."