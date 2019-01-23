You’ve been ‘agrizzed’ - The popular phrases from Agrizzi’s testimony
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has everyone talking after his testimony at the state capture commission, and in typical Mzansi style, Agrizzi catch phrases have taken over the internet.
The term "agrizzed" has now become a social media favourite when discussing the Zondo commission and unrelated situations.
Here are some of our favourite "agrizzed" tweets:
"agrizz" = expose— Khulani Qoma (@KhulaniQoma) January 22, 2019
"agrizzed" = exposed
"agrizzing" = exposing
Adding this to the dictionary is only natural.
Can the coiners add it please or I will ask Agrizzi to expose them too.
False doctrine and false teachers must be "Agrizzed" I mean exposed. Where is the Christian Zondo Commission?— Sihlali Wandisile (@SihlaliWara) January 23, 2019
New words to be included in the Dictionary :— Wabsy Nwosu (@NwosuWabsy) January 22, 2019
"agrizz" = expose
"agrizzed" = exposed
"agrizzing" = exposing
"Agrizzious" - very detailed
Agrizzled - Exposure panic & stress because your name was mentioned in StateCapture
Agrizzest - Totally exposed & stuffed
"agrizz" = expose— Andile Mahlati (@Andile_Mahlati) January 22, 2019
"agrizzed" = exposed
"agrizzing" = exposing
"Agrizzious" - very detailed
Agrizzophile - Happy with exposure
Agrizzophobia - Fear of being exposed
Agrizzè = exposè
Agrizziation = the experience of being excoriated by egregious allegations
New words to be included in the Dictionary :— Carlos Matu (@carlos_matu) January 22, 2019
"agrizz" = expose
"agrizzed" = exposed
"agrizzing" = exposing
"Agrizzious" - very detailed
Agrizzled - Exposure panic & stress because your name was mentioned in StateCapture.
New words added to the dictionery— David Mqehlana ❁ (@Mqehlana) January 22, 2019
Agrizz = expose
Agrizzé = exposé
Agrizzious = full of exposure
Bosasa = To pay.
E.g. My grandmother agrizzed me on how I sneaked my girl in the house.
Huuu yaz on the 25th I'm getting Bosasa'd
My beloved ANC still has a chance to clean its lists before submitting it to IEC. Those who are Agrizzed must be removed now. We can't take chances as we maintain morale superiority over your enemies.— Thomas Sankara the truth (@Zola89821665) January 21, 2019
Have you always suspected that a certain official is corrupt and wished that one day someome will come forward and confirm your suspisions? Consider it Agrizzed.— ZwananCommunications (@ZuluPhrase) January 21, 2019