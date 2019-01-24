EFF student leader arrested for wearing military garb pleads ignorance

Outside court, Mayaphi told TimesLIVE: "I didn’t know that it was an army shirt. It doesn't even have a badge, but I will answer the rest of the questions in court."

The EFF student command secretary at UWC was accompanied by a group of students in EFF regalia who sang and danced outside the court.

Mayaphi was arrested by military police on Tuesday after he was interviewed on television station eNCA on Monday wearing the outfit. He was talking about his party's "Sizofunda ngenkani" campaign aimed at ensuring students' access to higher education.