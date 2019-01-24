South Africa

Gauteng MEC says Vlakfontein suspect's suicide must not derail police investigation

24 January 2019 - 13:24 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Ernest Mabaso, left, and co-accused Fita Khupe were facing counts of murder, rape and theft after they allegedly killed seven members of the Khoza family in Vlakfontein.
Ernest Mabaso, left, and co-accused Fita Khupe were facing counts of murder, rape and theft after they allegedly killed seven members of the Khoza family in Vlakfontein.
Image: TANKISO MAKHETHA

Gauteng MEC for community safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has expressed shock and  disappointment at the news that Ernest Mabaso, the prime suspect in the Vlakfontein multiple murder case, has committed suicide.

The police confirmed on Thursday that Mabaso killed himself on Friday last week while  in police custody at Cape Town Central police station.

The police had taken him there for further investigation as they were following leads, police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said.

Nkosi-Malobane said: "These developments are very unfortunate. This is no ordinary case given the number of people who died."

She said the Khoza family and the community were looking forward to learning the truth about the horrendous deaths of the seven family members.

"I would have loved for Mabaso to be probed further by the law enforcement authorities and allow the law to take its course without fear or favour as happens with other cases."

Vlakfontein murder trial: second accused will have to wait for bail application

The sole surviving suspect standing trial for the murder of the seven Vlakfontein Khoza family members will have to wait until next week for his bail ...
News
1 hour ago

She said the authorities would continue to thoroughly investigate the case as they had been doing "prior to his untimely death”.

She said the Gauteng government would continue to offer support to the Khoza family. 

"The death of this suspect should not derail our efforts to ensure that the criminal justice system gets to the bottom of this case,” said Nkosi-Malobane.

Mabaso was due to appear in the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on murder and rape charges alongside his co-accused, Fita Khupe.

Mabaso's lawyer, Makau Sekgatji, said the hearing would continue on January 29 for the court to be given Mabaso’s death certificate.

Mabaso faced seven counts of murder after he and co-accused Fita Khupe allegedly killed three women and four children of the Khoza family in October.

He also faced charges of theft after bank cards that belonged to the deceased were found in their possession.

In addition, Mabaso faced three counts of rape after he allegedly raped the three women, claiming it was under the instruction of Khupe.

MORE

Vlakfontein Seven murder suspect 'Khoza' commits suicide

The Gauteng community safety department has confirmed that Ernest Khoza Mabaso, the man accused of murdering seven Khoza family members in ...
News
3 hours ago

Vlakfontein murder trial: second accused will have to wait for bail application

The sole surviving suspect standing trial for the murder of the seven Vlakfontein Khoza family members will have to wait until next week for his bail ...
News
1 hour ago

Ipid to probe death in custody of Vlakfontein Seven murder accused

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) will investigate the death of Ernest Mabaso, the prime suspect in the Vlakfontein murders.
News
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Mti and Jiba gave Bosasa confidential NPA documents: Agrizzi South Africa
  2. Serial rapist 'first-time offender' says lawyer in mitigation of sentence South Africa
  3. Redefine your matric results with Damelin Correspondence College News
  4. Cruise ship in deep water as 'Cape Doctor' strikes South Africa
  5. Gauteng MEC says Vlakfontein suspect's suicide must not derail police ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Remembering renowned Zimbabwean musician Mtukudzi
Zimbabwe protests - What has happened so far
X