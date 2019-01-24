Hlaudi Motsoeneng on SABC, ANC and his new political party: 'Hlaudi is a doer'

Former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng dominated conversation on social media on Wednesday after an interview on radio 702 with Eusebius McKaiser in which Motsoeneng spoke about his Bosasa cash cow, the SABC and his new political ambitions.

And, obviously, it was filled with many entertaining moments.

Here are nine quotes from the interview.

'Lying' about his matric

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela found that the ousted SABC executive did not have a matric certificate, despite his senior position at the public broadcaster.

"I have never lied about my matric. Personally, I was looking to take the public protector on review. The legal advice from the onset, they said they said no, this issue had nothing to do with you. I never said that I got matric."

SABC legacy

"When I came to the SABC, there was no money. I put a strategy together with the team that I worked [with] including the board. I stopped the process (to retrench 800 SABC employees). I'm more than proud."

That Bosasa R1m

"It's more than a million. It is not a secret and it is not new. Unfortunately they can't get anything from me."

African Content Movement (ACM) funding

"To be honest, no one is funding the movement. We are using our own money. There are people who are working within the movement."

On land

"Government should give people land which belongs to government before we can expropriate other land."

Corruption allegations

"People will talk. If I was corrupt, I was going to be in jail. There are no Hawks, no police investigating Hlaudi."

Why you must vote ACM

"Hlaudi is a good leader, one of the best. A doer, (an) action man. If you want change, vote ACM."

On why he left the ANC

"When I was transforming SABC, and the ANC, they lead the committee in parliament to remove me. My view was they were supposed to support me."

90% content funding at SABC

"I said we must introduce 90% because in SA we have money and when I checked the books at the SABC at that time, most of the money [is used to] pay international artists."