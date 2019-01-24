Mhlathuze Water boss finally axed over dodgy tenders - three years after his suspension

The chief executive of Mhlathuze Water Sibusiso Makhanya has been axed three years after he was suspended.

The newly appointed Mhlathuze Water board announced on Thursday that Makhanya’s contract has been terminated with immediate effect.

Makhanya was suspended by the previous board in 2015 after a forensic investigation made findings of impropriety and tender irregularities against him.

He was suspended by former board chair Dudu Myeni but Makhanya successfully challenged his suspension in court, arguing that the board that suspended him was illegally constituted by former water and sanitation minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

At the time he was also embroiled in a fight with Mokonyane over her decision to incorporate Mhlathuze into Umgeni Water.

City Press reported in January last year that Myeni allegedly took her board to five-star hotels and irregularly donated millions of rands in cash meant for charity to other causes, including Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s wedding.