South Africa

Vlakfontein Seven murder suspect 'Khoza' commits suicide

24 January 2019 - 11:18 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Ernest Mabaso, left, who called himself Sibusiso Khoza, and co-accused Fita Khupe were facing seven counts of murder after the bodies of seven members of the Khoza family were found buried in their house in Vlakfontein. Maboso has killed himself.
Image: TANKISO MAKHETHA

The Gauteng community safety department has confirmed that Ernest Khoza Mabaso, the man accused of murdering seven Khoza family members in Vlakfontein, committed suicide while in police custody in Cape Town.

“According to a report we received from the police, Mr Mabaso committed suicide on January 18 while he was in police custody in Cape Town,” said community safety spokesperson Ofentse Morwane on Thursday.

He said Mabaso was taken to Cape Town as part of the police investigation as they were following leads.

Mabaso’s lawyer, Makau Sekgatja, said he was told this week that his client was booked out when he wanted to consult him.

"I tried to arrange a consultation with him and was told that he was booked out. I hear from the corridors that he was taken to Cape Town," Sekgatja said.

Mabaso was due to appear in court on Thursday for a scheduled bail application.

In December, a bail hearing was postponed after Mabaso, who had falsely called himself "Sibusiso Khoza", was absent from proceedings at the Protea Magistrate's Court.

Sekgatja said the 27-year-old was extremely ill and being treated at a prison hospital.

In October 2018‚ a stench at the house in Vlakfontein led the police to a gruesome discovery. They found the bodies of seven people — three women and four children — buried under a pile of sand in a bedroom in the house. The children were aged between two and 11.

In an affidavit previously filed to court, Mabaso acknowledged raping three of the Khoza family members but stated that he intended to plead not guilty to all charges. He claimed that he was forced into committing the crimes by his co-accused, Fifa Khupe, and his associates.

