Winning: The Herald's front page leads to arrests

The Herald in Nelson Mandela Bay has been lauded by readers after a story featured on the publication's front page resulted in the arrest of four criminals.

The newspaper, a sister publication of TimesLIVE, published an article with 22 pictures of wanted suspects. Officials issued arrest warrants for each suspect for a range of crimes, including murder and robbery. The offences date back to 2012.

After the article went viral, officials confirmed that four of the suspects had been arrested. Readers applauded the newspaper and appealed for more action by the media.

"Thinking this needs to be a regular feature in The Herald," Mark Campbell wrote on Facebook.

Haydene Miller wrote: "Well done, men in blue and The Herald, for exposing this suspect."

Herald editor Nwabisa Makunga said crime was a frighteningly huge part of life in Nelson Mandela Bay.

"We wanted to make a powerful statement, to have a campaign that exposes individuals wanted for crimes committed, yet who continue to fly under the radar of law enforcement."

Makunga said the article was in line with the publication's commitment to its readers.

"The campaign is hugely popular with our audiences and has demonstrated to be effective in getting some suspects arrested. I believe it also goes a long way to affirming our position as a market leader in the media industry in this region, committed to serving the interests of our communities."