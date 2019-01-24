'Yay, I'm so grateful!': Back to school for Schweizer Reneke teacher Elana Barkhuizen

"It is an incredible feeling. Justice has a great impact. I’m grateful and happy. It is just too many emotions at this stage," Elana Barkhuizen said on Thursday outside the labour court in Johannesburg.

She was speaking to TimesLIVE just after winning her challenge against her suspension by the North West education department, amid an investigation into alleged racial segregation at Laerskool Schweizer Reneke. Barkhuizen has denied any impropriety.

"I just want to jump up in my chair and say, 'Yay'," she said.

Barkhuizen said she has been receiving messages from learners who want her to return to class.

"Now I can go and say hi to everyone and give them a hug."