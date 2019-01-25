South Africa

5 must-read stories of the week

25 January 2019 - 09:35 By Odwa Mjo
The NPA has provisionally withdrawn corruption charges against Duduzane Zuma.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

From Angelo Agrizzi’s jaw-dropping testimony to Duduzane Zuma’s dropped charges and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s quest to market South Africa in Davos, here are five important stories of the week.

Angelo Agrizzi on Nomgcobo Jiba and Linda Mti 

As the former Bosasa COO’s testimony continued this week, Agrizzi told the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture that suspended deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba and former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti allegedly handed over confidential NPA documents to Bosasa.

Agrizzi also alleged that Bosasa received information relating to other cases, in exchange for bribes.

Jazz legend Oliver Mtukudzi dies 

World-renowned jazz musician Oliver Mtukudzi died at the age of 66. His record label, Gallo Records, confirmed the news.

Social media has been flooded with tributes from heads of states, politicians, fellow musicians and music lovers all over the world. 

NPA provisionally withdraws corruption charges against Duduzane Zuma

The National Prosecuting Authority provisionally withdrew corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane Zuma, at the Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Thursday.

The charges have been withdrawn to allow a key witness to complete testimony at the state capture inquiry.

Prime suspect in Vlakfontein murders dies

Ernest Mabaso, who is accused of killing seven members of the Khoza family, allegedly committed suicide while in custody.

TimesLive reported that Mabaso hanged himself in a police cell in Cape Town as he was due to appear in court on Thursday for a bail application.

Ramaphosa in Davos

President Cyril Ramaphosa told delegates at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday that the government would announce a turnaround strategy for Eskom in the coming weeks.

