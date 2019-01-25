5 must-read stories of the week

From Angelo Agrizzi’s jaw-dropping testimony to Duduzane Zuma’s dropped charges and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s quest to market South Africa in Davos, here are five important stories of the week.

Angelo Agrizzi on Nomgcobo Jiba and Linda Mti



As the former Bosasa COO’s testimony continued this week, Agrizzi told the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture that suspended deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba and former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti allegedly handed over confidential NPA documents to Bosasa.

Agrizzi also alleged that Bosasa received information relating to other cases, in exchange for bribes.