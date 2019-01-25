Cash and carry shop owner arrested with hijacked truck in Soweto

Johannesburg metro cops recovered a hijacked truck loaded with stolen shop supplies in Midway, Soweto, on Friday.

Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the Isuzu truck, which was packed with goods, was hijacked at Kliptown West in Soweto on Friday morning.

"Officers received information of the truck's whereabouts and went to Midway. Upon arrival, they found an owner of a cash and carry shop and his staff offloading goods from the truck," Minnaar said.

The men were arrested and will appear in court soon.