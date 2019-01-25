Cruise ship passengers will be marooned until 2am on Saturday

Passengers stranded since Thursday aboard a cruise ship unable to dock in Cape Town because of a southeasterly gale will only be able to come ashore early on Saturday.

City of Cape Town traffic spokesperson Richard Coleman said on Friday that the MSC Musica would make its next attempt to dock at 2am.

Ross Volk, MD of the ship's owners, told TimesLIVE the company had "designed an entertainment regimen that will keep passengers engaged and interactive" while the vessel remained at anchor off Mouille Point.

Facebook posts from passengers depicted a merry atmosphere. Samantha Alexander posted videos of people dancing on an outside deck.