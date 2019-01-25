South Africans can now start trading with their own cryptocurrency, Safcoin

Trading started on December 13 2018, when the Safcoin official exchange was launched. The price immediately went up from R77 to R90, with many joining the South African crypto.

With 86% of initial coin offerings (ICO) never launching, or even hitting zero after launch, the South African crypto looks to be heading in the right direction.

“We are very pleased with how the launch went after some sceptical mixed feelings in the market with the ICO stage. The Safcoin team has really stood tall and proved to be one of the top emerging cryptos in Africa. South Africans can now be proud of their crypto, which was created by South Africans for Africa, says Neil Ferreira, Safcoin CEO.

“Safcoin is so much more than just a crypto. We have massive plans for the South African crypto moving into Africa, where we can connect the entire African market with each other. The future for Safcoin is to be traded across the entire African online e-commerce market and to send the crypto to each other via the Safcoin African exchange.

“Send Safcoin from SA to Botswana or Mozambique and vice versa, with zero fees. Cross-border money-sending has always been a bulky and expensive exercise. With Safcoin we are looking at the solution to many individuals for this problem,” says Ferreira.

The all-rounder

Safcoin is more than just another crypto. Unlike other altcoins, the Safcoin team has done the complete all-rounding performance on the crypto. It has launched an ICO for early investors, migrated ICO tokens to cryptocurrency coins, created a blockchain with mining verifying transaction and created a safcoinblockexplorer.

It has also developed an exclusive South African exchange for trading, launched a mobile app on Playstore and IOS, opened two call centres for assistance, launched a Bitcoin wallet on the Safcoin exchange to send Bitcoin and with which to buy Safcoins, and integrated a credit/debit card payment method for international investors.

It is thus a very attractive start-up for crypto enthusiasts.

Want to join? Here’s how to buy your own Safcoin and be part of the local SA crypto

Visit the official Safcoin website to download the app or create your account.

Sign up with your email address and password, and verify the email account with the link sent to your email address.

Log in and verify your cellphone number and your account details.

You can now view your wallet and deposit funds into your ZAR wallet.

You can buy your SAF crypto on instant buy or on the exchange.

Safcoin opens second call centre in East London

The call centres are there to help not-so-tech-savvy individuals to be part of the local crypto, which is only in the start-up stage.

Understanding its market and knowing what is needed to achieve this, Safcoin has opened its second call centre in East London. The first opened in the southern Cape in September last year.

“We have been helping individuals create email accounts, join online banking for the first time in their lives, teach them about Playstore and mobile apps, and what cryptocurrency is about. The crypto world is still very much unknown territory for many South Africans, yet there can be the use case of the technology for every individual, business or consumer. Safcoin will be here to help,” says Ferreira.

Safcoin core values are passion, appreciation, simplicity, trust and ubuntu.

For more information and to buy your Safcoins, visit www.safcoin.co.za

The Safcoin mobile wallet app and exchange can be downloaded on Google Playstore or on the Apple app store. Visit the Safcoin website for download links.

Safcoin is a registered member of The Blockchain Association of Africa.

This article was paid for by Safcoin.