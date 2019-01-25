WATCH | This week's top videos

From DJ Arch Junior flying the SA flag high on America’s Got Talent to footage of a high-speed car crash, we give you five must-see videos of the week.

DJ Arch Junior

Six-year-old DJ Arch Junior did not only melt our hearts when he performed on America’s Got Talent, he also made us proud. AJ has been working the decks from the tender age of two, after his father realised he had talent and a passion for music.