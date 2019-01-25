WATCH | This week's top videos

South Africa

25 January 2019 - 11:20 By Cebelihle Bhengu
South Africa’s six-year-old DJ Arch Jnr amazed millions on the America’s Got Talent stage while DJ'ing his heart out. He received a standing ovation from everyone, including the judges.
From DJ Arch Junior flying the SA flag high on America’s Got Talent to footage of a high-speed car crash,  we give you five must-see videos of the week.

DJ Arch Junior 

Six-year-old DJ Arch Junior did not only melt our hearts when he performed on America’s Got Talent, he also made us proud. AJ has been working the decks from the tender age of two, after his father realised he had talent and a passion for music. 

South Africa’s six-year-old DJ Arch Junior amazed millions on 'America’s Got Talent'.

“My forefathers will kill me if I had to give R2 to a white guy”

What could have been a brief and private conversation was captured on camera for all to see. A video of a white beggar asking a black man for R2 to buy bread dominated social media. 

Video footage of a white man being chastised while begging for money to buy food went viral this week.

Bosasa

Bosasa has been making headlines due to evidence presented at the state capture commission of inquiry.  

Former Bosasa CFO offers to replace Gavin Watson.

Feel-good teacher

Superstar teacher Zuleka Smith, from Paarl Boys’ Primary School, made us want to return to our youth. In a video that went viral, Smith can be seen hugging and high-fiving her learners as they come into class. 

Car crash 

A disturbing video of a car crash divided people on social media. Some sympathised with the driver, while others questioned his/her sense of responsibility. 

