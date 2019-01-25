South Africa

WATCH | Boy starts school fight but then gets knocked out himself

25 January 2019 - 10:22 By Nico Gous

Hoërskool President in the south of Johannesburg has suspended four learners after a video of a fight surfaced on social media on Thursday.

“No one knows what caused the fight,” Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Friday during a visit to the school in Ridgeway.

The fight happened on Tuesday and the learners were suspended the same day.

In the video of two schoolboys, one boy punches another boy in the head about six times before the beaten pupil falls down. After the fight, four learners come to the aid of the beaten boy and help him to his feet.

Lesufi feared the video might become a racism issue because one learner is white and the other is black.

“I’m very reluctant to use race and I’m also reluctant to enter the domain of who is right and who is wrong.”

Lesufi said the learners bumped into each other after break and there was a “heated” verbal exchange.

At the start of the video, the beaten learner is holding a belt above his head.

Lesufi said according to preliminary information “the victim was the one that first attacked.”

“The report says the victim took the belt off prior to the video being taken.”

In a statement issued after the MEC's visit, the Gauteng education department provided this additional information: "The preliminary report indicates that the altercation started when the perpetrator threw a ball towards a Grade 8 learner, which was seen by the victim, who then confronted the perpetrator regarding the incident."

The school has set down a disciplinary hearing for Thursday, January 31.

"We need to get to the source of the fight,” Lesufi said.

If the learners were found guilty after the hearing, “they must find space somewhere, not in our schools in Gauteng," said Lesufi. "We can’t transfer one problem to another school. We are very firm. We are not denying them their rights.”

Lesufi met with school principal André Ferreira, who told him violence was rare at the school. In November last year, two girls fought outside the school grounds.

  • The MEC was also going to visit General Smuts High School in Vereeniging on Friday, where a learner was suspended after a video surfaced on social media. In it, one learner is seen beating another pupil inside a classroom. Lesufi said the Vereeniging pupil would appear before the department’s disciplinary committee on Thursday.

READ MORE:

Public weighs in with advice on how to tackle violence in schools

Following a disturbing video of two school boys fighting at Hoërskool President in Ridgeway, south of Johannesburg, several people have given the ...
News
1 hour ago

Spate of school robberies in Gauteng continues unabated

Two people were arrested at the weekend in connection with a burglary at a school in Soshanguve, near Pretoria.  
News
4 days ago

Learning under siege as robbers leave students without the basics

Officials have called on communities to play a part in finding the culprits.
News
7 days ago

Some equipment stolen from R105m Tsakane school traced to Joburg shop

Some of the equipment stolen from a new multi-million rand school in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, has been recovered, the Gauteng education department said ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Hawks arrest three eThekwini municipal officials over job promises South Africa
  2. WATCH | This week's top videos South Africa
  3. Redefine your matric results with Damelin Correspondence College News
  4. Cruise ship passengers will be marooned until 2am on Saturday South Africa
  5. Public weighs in with advice on how to tackle violence in schools South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’- Agrizzi tells state capture commission
Remembering renowned Zimbabwean musician Mtukudzi
X