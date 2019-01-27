Families evacuate as Lion's Head fire closes in on Cape Town homes

Families living in Cape Town's Atlantic seaboard evacuated their homes on Sunday evening as flames from an out-of-control fire bore down on them.

Residents in streets high on the mountainside told TimesLIVE, vehicles equipped with loudspeakers had driven past advising them to leave.

But shortly before 10pm City of Cape Town fire and rescue service spokesman Theo Layne said evacuations were not yet necessary.

A man with burns was admitted to New Somerset Hospital, a spokesperson confirmed. A TimesLIVE source said the man's burns were serious.

The fire broke out around 3.30pm near Quarry Hill Road, and the wind quickly pushed it towards Fresnaye and upper Sea Point.

Shortly after sunset, cautious concern began to turn into panic as 5m flames became visible on Signal Hill through thick black smoke, threatening houses.