South Africa

Families evacuate as Lion's Head fire closes in on Cape Town homes

27 January 2019 - 21:03 By TimesLIVE
Flames threaten upper Sea Point and Fresnaye on January 27 2019.
Flames threaten upper Sea Point and Fresnaye on January 27 2019.
Image: Facebook/Roxanne Gee

Families living in Cape Town's Atlantic seaboard evacuated their homes on Sunday evening as flames from an out-of-control fire bore down on them.

Residents in streets high on the mountainside told TimesLIVE, vehicles equipped with loudspeakers had driven past advising them to leave.

But shortly before 10pm City of Cape Town fire and rescue service spokesman Theo Layne said evacuations were not yet necessary.

A man with burns was admitted to New Somerset Hospital, a spokesperson confirmed. A TimesLIVE source said the man's burns were serious.

The fire broke out around 3.30pm near Quarry Hill Road, and the wind quickly pushed it towards Fresnaye and upper Sea Point.

Shortly after sunset, cautious concern began to turn into panic as 5m flames became visible on Signal Hill through thick black smoke, threatening houses.

Social media became saturated with eyewitness accounts of the blaze as it swept towards the affluent neighbourhood of Fresnaye, and some householders there were packing bags and leaving.

Main Road in Sea Point was full of emergency vehicles and vehicles were stopped from driving along High Level Road.

A firefighting source said the fire was out of control, and the firefighting effort was expected to last all night.

Flames close in on homes in Sea Point and Fresnaye on January 27 2019.
Flames close in on homes in Sea Point and Fresnaye on January 27 2019.
Image: Twitter/@exp_francois

City of Cape Town fire and rescue service spokesman Theo Layne said around 70 firefighters and 20 vehicles were on the scene.

Writing on Facebook, Angus Begg said the fire was burning on three fronts on Lion's Head - "heading for the peak, racing down the hill below Signal Hill Road, and heading over the crest towards Fresnaye - driven by massive winds".

Flames close in on homes in Avenue Normandie, Fresnaye.
Flames close in on homes in Avenue Normandie, Fresnaye.
Image: Facebook/Cindy Meltz

Begg added: "It is spread out and moving fast. And could destroy houses tonight if it isn't contained."

Shortly after 9pm, the alarm was raised about another fire said to be threatening Rahmaniyeh Primary School in District Six. 

This is a developing story.

MORE

Helicopters water-bomb fire on slopes of Lion's Head

Firefighters were battling a wildfire fanned by strong winds on the slopes of Signal Hill on Sunday afternoon.
News
3 hours ago

Court hears Betty's Bay 'fire starter' intimidated witnesses

The man accused of setting fire to the Overberg with a signal flare on New Year's Eve allegedly threatened the lives of state witnesses.
News
4 days ago

Firefighter hurt as raging wildfire destroys two homes in Mossel Bay

A wildfire fanned by strong winds destroyed at least two homes in Mossel Bay in the southern Cape on Monday.
News
6 days ago

Experts warn of alarming upsurge in frequency and severity of firestorms

The wildfire time bomb is exploding - and there's not much anybody can do about it except get out of the way.
News
7 days ago

Most read

  1. Families evacuate as Lion's Head fire closes in on Cape Town homes South Africa
  2. Some ANC leaders are 'sycophants': Mbalula and Zuma exchange Twitter blows South Africa
  3. Redefine your matric results with Damelin Correspondence College News
  4. Nearly 24,000 ordered to evacuate after Brazil dam burst, 250 missing World
  5. Police will fund education of slain policeman's children - Bheki Cele South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’, Agrizzi tells state capture commission
Remembering renowned Zimbabwean musician Mtukudzi
X