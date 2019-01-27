South Africa

Helicopters water-bomb fire on slopes of Lion's Head

27 January 2019 - 18:23 By TimesLIVE
Helicopters helped firefighters as a wildfire burnt on the slopes of Lion's Head in Cape Town.
Image: Twitter/Maggie

Firefighters were battling a wildfire fanned by strong winds on the slopes of Signal Hill on Sunday afternoon.

Cape Town fire and rescue spokesperson Theo Layne said emergency services responded to the blaze at Quarry Hill road just before 4pm.

"We have four fire engines as well as water tankers on the scene with approximately 24 firefighters.

"The fire is being fanned by a very strong south-easterly wind."

Two helicopters joined efforts to control the blaze.

"Currently the is no immediate danger to any properties," he said.

