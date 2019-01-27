Helicopters water-bomb fire on slopes of Lion's Head
Firefighters were battling a wildfire fanned by strong winds on the slopes of Signal Hill on Sunday afternoon.
Cape Town fire and rescue spokesperson Theo Layne said emergency services responded to the blaze at Quarry Hill road just before 4pm.
The flames started on the left and steadily climbed up Lion’s Head and along Signal Hill road and the Lion’s back #KloofNekFire #LionsHeadFire pic.twitter.com/tXjKYpYIFD— Chantal Louw (@chantallouw_) January 27, 2019
"We have four fire engines as well as water tankers on the scene with approximately 24 firefighters.
"The fire is being fanned by a very strong south-easterly wind."
Two helicopters joined efforts to control the blaze.
"Currently the is no immediate danger to any properties," he said.
Flying for over 2 hours non stop now. Excellent control and great precision at water bombing the fire. Excellent pilots! #CapeTown #lionshead @News24 @wo_fire pic.twitter.com/Cnc2V5omwS— Charles Kyriakakis (@Charles_Kyr) January 27, 2019