How the State Security Agency fell into 'financial ruin'

The State Security Agency (SSA) is under fire for illegally providing protection to ANC Youth League big wigs and other private citizens.

And this, according to minister of state security Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, has left the spooks agency in financial ruin.

But the security detail for the youth league leaders was not the only indiscretion highlighted by the minister.

She also points a finger at a Zuma ally and former deputy director-general for special operations Thulani Dlomo as having recruited 40 agents in a suspicious manner.

The Auditor-General will slap the spy agency with a disclaimer for the 2017/18 financial year.

