South Africa

Police will fund education of slain policeman's children - Bheki Cele

27 January 2019 - 16:54 By TREMAINE VAN AARDT
Bheki Cele hands the SA flag on Saturday, January 26 2019 to the widow of a policeman gunned down in Port Elizabeth.
Image: Facebook/Suburban Control Centre

Police minister Bheki Cele received a thunderous applause from mourners after promising the widowed wife of slain Port Elizabeth flying squad member Dwane Kemp that the police would assist the family in any way possible, including funding their daughter and unborn son's education.

The state funeral for the 31-year-old was a moving tribute to newly married Kemp who was described as a hero by several speakers including Cele who said only heroes have their coffin wrapped in the SA flag.

The NG Hoogland Church, filled with hundreds of family, friends, colleagues and top-ranking police officials, erupted in  applause during Cele's address on Saturday after he made the announcement.

"This child (Jadyn) must go to school until she finds whatever degree she wants. He (unborn son Coltyn) must do what he wants to do. The SA police will be paying all the way through.

"Everything must be done to soften the pain and burden this family has to carry. It will be a long road but the SA police will walk this road with you," Cele said.

After stepping off the podium Cele was met by a heartfelt hug from Kemp's wife Candice, whom he described as a strong and brave woman who gave him hope.

Kemp was fatally shot this week while responding to an armed robbery at Port Elizabeth's Le Bon Bakery.

Four of the suspects were shot dead inside the bakery while a fifth suspect escaped and is yet to be arrested.

