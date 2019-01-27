Rowing coach killed by lightning at regatta

A national rowing regatta ended tragically when a rowing coach and school pupil were struck by lightning at the weekend in Gauteng.

The regatta at Victoria Lake in Germiston was called off due to thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon.

As final packing-up was under way, “a male rowing coach, 19, and a male learner, 14, from a Cape Town school, were struck by lightning, sustaining injuries,” said National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Gauteng station commander Gerhard Potgieter.