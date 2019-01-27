South Africa

Rowing coach killed by lightning at regatta

27 January 2019 - 11:17 By TimesLIVE
A rowing coach was killed by lightning at a regatta in Germiston at the weekend.
Image: NRSI

A national rowing regatta ended tragically when a rowing coach and school pupil were struck by lightning at the weekend in Gauteng.

The regatta at Victoria Lake in Germiston was called off due to thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon.

As final packing-up was under way, “a male rowing coach, 19, and a male learner, 14, from a Cape Town school, were struck by lightning, sustaining injuries,” said National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Gauteng station commander Gerhard Potgieter.

Paramedics treated both patients at the scene. “Sadly, despite extensive cardio pulmonary resuscitation efforts, the 19-year-old male [was] declared deceased. The 14-year-old is recovering in hospital,” said Potgieter.

“Condolences are conveyed to family, friends, colleagues and the rowing clubs and school.”

