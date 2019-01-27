South Africa

Suspect arrested for allegedly gunning down police sergeant

27 January 2019 - 16:22 By Nico Gous
The Hawks and police have nabbed a man they believe killed a policeman in November last year.
Image: Wikimedia Commons

The Hawks and police have arrested a 31-year-old suspect for the murder of policeman Serg Pieter de Lange, 30, from Westernburg police station in Polokwane, Limpopo.

"De Lange was gunned down in November last year during an encounter with suspected drug dealers who were travelling in two vehicles at the notorious crime hotspot in Ladanna, Polokwane," Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke said on Sunday.

"De Lange was on duty doing observations with regard to drug dealings in the area when he was gunned down whilst fighting back. He died on the way to hospital."

A stolen BMW, which the suspects allegedly used, was found near the crime scene.

On Friday evening when the suspect was arrested at his home in Seshego, authorities confiscated an unlicensed firearm and a suspected stolen car.

The suspect, 31, will appear in the Seshego magistrate’s court on Monday.

