South Africa

Train petrol bombed and looted near Joburg in election protests

27 January 2019 - 16:11 By Nico Gous

A train was petrol bombed and looted at Orient Hills near Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, on Sunday.

According to SCP Security, community members also tried to attack police in the area.

Protests started when community members prevented Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) officials from entering the area on Saturday as part of the voter registration weekend.

The R24 leading to Orient Hills was still closed on Sunday morning.

IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela said on Saturday that about 140 voting stations (0.6%) did not open across SA due to community protests.

This is a developing story.

READ MORE:

Voters registering despite protests and bad weather in places, says IEC

Despite sporadic community protests at some voting stations and bad weather in some areas, voter registration is in full swing throughout South ...
Politics
1 day ago

Two arrested for murder of transport official whose burnt body was found dumped next to stadium

Limpopo police have made a breakthrough in their investigation into the murder of a Limpopo transport official whose partially charred body was found ...
News
1 day ago

Cash and carry shop owner arrested with hijacked truck in Soweto

Johannesburg metro cops recovered a hijacked truck loaded with stolen shop supplies in Midway, Soweto, on Friday.
News
2 days ago

High noon in war of words between Robert McBride and Bheki Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele has until noon on Friday to withdraw his decision not to renew Robert McBride's contract as head of the Independent Police ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Some ANC leaders are 'sycophants': Mbalula and Zuma exchange Twitter blows South Africa
  2. Nearly 24,000 ordered to evacuate after Brazil dam burst, 250 missing World
  3. Redefine your matric results with Damelin Correspondence College News
  4. Police will fund education of slain policeman's children - Bheki Cele South Africa
  5. Suspect arrested for allegedly gunning down police sergeant South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’, Agrizzi tells state capture commission
Remembering renowned Zimbabwean musician Mtukudzi
X