Train petrol bombed and looted near Joburg in election protests
A train was petrol bombed and looted at Orient Hills near Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, on Sunday.
According to SCP Security, community members also tried to attack police in the area.
Protests started when community members prevented Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) officials from entering the area on Saturday as part of the voter registration weekend.
The R24 leading to Orient Hills was still closed on Sunday morning.
IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela said on Saturday that about 140 voting stations (0.6%) did not open across SA due to community protests.
This is a developing story.
Orient Hills, Magaliesburg. Please avoid. Community is very volatile as they have already petrol bombed and looted the train. They are trying to attack POP vehicles and members who try to enter the area.— SCP SECURITY (@SCP_SECURITY) January 27, 2019
Current situation at Orient Hills Magaliesburg The R24 Road is Close No Registrations At The Place.@MbalulaFikile @GautengANC @IECSouthAfrica @eNCA @KrugersdorpNews @CyrilRamaphosa @motswedingfm pic.twitter.com/XOLFn7SI7B— KoketsoWaSfateng (@donald_koketso) January 26, 2019