Agrizzi 'hush money', fires & drought: 5 must-read weekend stories you may have missed

From Angelo Agrizzi’s alleged hush money to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s trip to India, allegations of rape, Lion’s Head fires and droughts, here are five stories you may have missed this weekend.



R80m hush money

Sunday Times reported that the Watson family offered to pay up to R80m to silence Angelo Agrizzi on Bosasa's corrupt activities.



An e-mail, reportedly sent to Agrizzi by Bosasa lawyer Brian Biebuyck in September 2018, allegedly contained a proposal revealing a plan to make the payment seem legitimate.