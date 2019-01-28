South Africa

Agrizzi 'hush money', fires & drought: 5 must-read weekend stories you may have missed

28 January 2019 - 10:03 By Odwa Mjo
Helicopters helped firefighters battling a wildfire on the slopes of Lion's Head in Cape Town on Sunday.
Image: Twitter/Maggie

From Angelo Agrizzi’s alleged hush money to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s trip to India, allegations of rape, Lion’s Head fires and droughts, here are five stories you may have missed this weekend.

R80m hush money 

Sunday Times reported that the Watson family offered to pay up to R80m to silence Angelo Agrizzi on Bosasa's corrupt activities. 

An e-mail, reportedly sent to Agrizzi by Bosasa lawyer Brian Biebuyck in September 2018, allegedly contained a proposal revealing a plan to make the payment seem legitimate.

Families evacuated due to Lion’s Head fire 

Many residents on Cape Town’s Atlantic Seaboard fled their homes on Sunday night as a fire swept along Lion’s Head and Signal Hill.

The fire broke out in the afternoon near Quarry Road Hill, affecting areas such as Fresnaye and upper Sea Point.

Minors allegedly raped in Eastern Cape initiation school 

DispatchLive reported that two or more minor boys were allegedly raped at an initiation school in Alice, Eastern Cape.

The children, including a five-year-old Grade R pupil, were allegedly raped by two older boys, while five other minors were made to watch. 

AgriSA to approach stakeholders for R3bn in emergency relief 

The farmers’ organisation plans to ask the government for R3bn after years of drought have left five of South Africa’s provinces dried out and two others extremely vulnerable. 

According to AgriSA, 31 000 jobs have been lost since January 2018 due to drought. 

Ramaphosa in India

On his state visit to India, President Cyril Ramaphosa committed to bringing back direct flights from SA to India, through SAA. The flights were allegedly cancelled to please the Guptas. 

Ramaphosa is visiting India to promote South Africa as an investment destination.

