South Africa

Baptism of fire: Turkish visitor describes Cape Town fire hell

28 January 2019 - 15:50 By PHILANI NOMBEMBE
Lion's Head and Signal Hill ablaze on January 27 2019.
Lion's Head and Signal Hill ablaze on January 27 2019.
Image: Instagram/superbmx

Turkish citizen Soner Hosadam came to Cape Town five months ago to learn English.

But on Sunday evening when raging flames on Signal Hill loomed close to his flat in Freysnaye, "I can’t breathe" became the most important English phrase he has learned so far.

Hosadam, 23, was one of several residents who evacuated their homes when flames threatened properties on the Atlantic seaboard.

"I was sleeping the whole afternoon and then I saw the fire around 5pm," said Hosadam.

"At first I thought it was raining because it was foggy outside. And then I realised that it was hell because it was smelling so bad and I struggled to breathe. The smoke was so bad, I threw up a couple of times. The smoke filled my flat and I packed a few things and left with my friends."

Cape Town fire under control as wind dies down

The wind dying down in Cape Town early on Monday offered firefighters a reprieve from the blaze on Lion’s Head, which led to some residents ...
News
8 hours ago

Hosadam said his friends took him to the northern suburbs and "I could still see the fire from there. I came back after I heard on the radio that the properties were safe and there were a number of firefighters and helicopters preventing the fire from coming to the properties."

But he said he was still worried about his safety in the suburb because "in the news they said there is still a risk of fire because it is very hot and some parts are windy".

Cape Town councillor JP Smith, responsible for safety, said 80% of the fire had been doused and the wind had dropped. Smith said none of the firemen had been injured.

"There was an injury from a man who appears to have slept on the mountain - we can’t say that with 100% certainty - but he has 45% burns," said Smith.

"It is alleged that the fire was started by a vagrant but we did see fire starting in close proximity, very quickly. There is a possibility that it was purposeful. Two helicopters are busy water bombing at the moment. There is still some fire left on the Glen side of Lion’s Head."

MORE

Helicopters water-bomb fire on slopes of Lion's Head

Firefighters were battling a wildfire fanned by strong winds on the slopes of Signal Hill on Sunday afternoon.
News
22 hours ago

Families evacuate as Lion's Head fire closes in on Cape Town homes

Families living in Cape Town's Atlantic seaboard evacuated their homes on Sunday evening as flames from an out-of-control fire bore down on them.
News
20 hours ago

WATCH | The terrifying fire that engulfed Lion's Head and Signal Hill

Officials remain on high alert as the remnants of a devastating fire that engulfed much of Signal Hill and Lion’s Head smoulder.
News
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Angry judge lashes state attorneys for no-show at Ahmed Timol hearing South Africa
  2. WATCH | ‘I pray for people for free’, Shepherd Bushiri tells hearing South Africa
  3. Redefine your matric results with Damelin Correspondence College News
  4. State capture: Myeni showed NPA documents to Bosasa at Pretoria hotel South Africa
  5. 'You can't legislate a shebeen and not a church,' says Sanco after stampede ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Massive fire consumes Lion’s Head
‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’, Agrizzi tells state capture commission
X