Cape Town fire under control as wind dies down

The wind dying down in Cape Town early on Monday offered firefighters a reprieve from the blaze on Lion’s Head, which led to some residents evacuating their homes.

City of Cape Town’s mayoral committee member JP Smith said the fire was under control.

“There are two helicopters still waterbombing the Glen side of Lion’s Head. There were no injuries of any firefighter. However, a person who appears to have been sleeping on the mountain sustained 45% burns. No property was damaged and no evacuations were undertaken,” Smith said.

“It does appear that a private security company may have encouraged some residents to evacuate, but it was not on the request of the city and the evacuation was premature and not required.”