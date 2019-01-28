Cape Town fire under control as wind dies down
The wind dying down in Cape Town early on Monday offered firefighters a reprieve from the blaze on Lion’s Head, which led to some residents evacuating their homes.
City of Cape Town’s mayoral committee member JP Smith said the fire was under control.
“There are two helicopters still waterbombing the Glen side of Lion’s Head. There were no injuries of any firefighter. However, a person who appears to have been sleeping on the mountain sustained 45% burns. No property was damaged and no evacuations were undertaken,” Smith said.
“It does appear that a private security company may have encouraged some residents to evacuate, but it was not on the request of the city and the evacuation was premature and not required.”
Smoldering. My poor mountain and it's inhabitants. Helicopters and water plane already in the air. Thank you to all the Fire Fighters #CapeTownFire #LionsHeadFire pic.twitter.com/qZ7BSXormx— Zelda la Grange ©™✌ (@ZeldalaGrangeSA) January 28, 2019
The fire broke out at about 3.30pm on Sunday near Quarry Hill Road. The wind quickly pushed it towards Fresnaye and upper Sea Point. Families living on Cape Town’s Atlantic Seaboard evacuated their homes on Sunday evening as flames bore down on them.
Shortly after sunset, cautious concern began to turn to panic as five-metre flames became visible on Signal Hill through thick black smoke, threatening houses.
Residents in streets high on the mountainside, including Ocean View Drive and Arcadia Road, told TimesLIVE on Sunday evening that people in vehicles equipped with loudspeakers had driven past advising them to leave.
The Cape Town fire from above 🔥 #CapeTownFire #CapeTown (Not my video) pic.twitter.com/9mdKM9wXQh— Cape Town Guy (@TheCapeTownGuy) January 27, 2019