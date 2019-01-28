South Africa

Double killing on eve of trial of Glebelands guns-for-hire hit squad

28 January 2019 - 09:00 By Yasantha Naidoo
Two men have been shot dead at Glebelands hostel in Umlazi, Durban.
Two men have been shot dead at Glebelands hostel in Umlazi, Durban.
Image: ROGAN WARD

Two men were killed at the notorious Glebelands hostel in Umlazi, Durban, on Sunday night. 

Human rights and community activist Vanessa Burger said residents reported hearing gunshots from the old block at the hostel at about 8pm.

“It was later confirmed that two men have been killed. One man was a resident of Block 50, the other was from Block 51,” Burger said.

Police had not responded to queries about the deaths at the time of publishing.

The deaths come on the eve of the trial of eight men, including a police officer, in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday. The accused allegedly operated as a hit squad of guns for hire. 

The men, Detective Sergeant Bhekukwazi Louis Mdweshu‚ 27; Ncomecile Matlala Ntshangase‚ 34; Khayelihle Mbuthuma‚ 32; Eugene Wonderboy Hlope‚ 45; Mbuyiselwa Mahliphiza Mkhize‚ 28; Vukani Mcobothi‚ 25‚ and Mondli Talente Mthethwa‚ 28, were arrested in a series of raids in December 2017. The eighth man, security guard Bongani Mbele, was arrested in May 2018.

The alleged hit squad in the Durban Magistrate's Court in 2018.
The alleged hit squad in the Durban Magistrate's Court in 2018.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

They face charges of murder, attempted murder, extortion, racketeering and the possession of firearms and ammunition at the hostel between 2014 and 2016.

Burger said three men had been killed at the hostel since January, bringing the total number of hostel-related deaths to 117 since March 2014.

The Moerane Commission of Inquiry‚ established to probe political killings in the province‚ heard testimony that the death of former ANC Youth League general secretary Sindiso Magaqa was orchestrated from the hostel. Magaqa was shot in a drive-by shooting in Umzimkhulu in July 2017. He died later in hospital.

The hostel‚ administered by the eTthekwini municipality‚ is considered a hotbed of violence and crime. Comprising squalid and poorly maintained blocks‚ it is overcrowded and rundown.

Related articles

Two injured in tavern shooting at Glebelands Hostel

A tavern shooting at the notorious Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi left two men injured on Saturday as police scramble to halt a wave of violence in ...
News
5 months ago

Two killed‚ one wounded in latest Durban hostel attacks

Two people - a security guard and a 70-year-old man - were shot dead within a day of one another at Durban's notorious Glebelands hostel.
News
5 months ago

Alleged guns for hire to remain behind bars

The Glebelands seven – an alleged hit squad of guns for hire‚ operating from the notorious Umlazi hostel – will remain behind bars.
News
9 months ago

Most read

  1. #FeesMustFall activist's court appearance delayed after he was stuck in a lift South Africa
  2. Zimbabwe fire brigade on frontline after protests Africa
  3. Redefine your matric results with Damelin Correspondence College News
  4. Agrizzi 'hush money', fires & drought: 5 must-read weekend stories you may ... South Africa
  5. Climate change pushing killer whales to migrate north Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

Massive fire consumes Lion’s Head
‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’, Agrizzi tells state capture commission
X