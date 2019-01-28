Eastern Cape Black Business Caucus leader shot dead during argument

The leader of Nelson Mandela Bay’s Black Business Caucus, Baba Ningi, has been shot dead.

Police are combing the scene near the Lifa and Mafa Butchery, in Zwide, where the SMME leader was gunned down while walking to his car.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said Ningi was killed following an argument inside the butchery. He said gunmen opened fire on Ningi as he was walking to his car.

Large crowds from the community have gathered at the scene, where police officers are combing the area for evidence.

