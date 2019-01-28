South Africa

#FeesMustFall activist's court appearance delayed after he was stuck in a lift

28 January 2019 - 10:19 By Suthentira Govender
Supporters of #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile throng the Durban Magistrate's Court under the watchful eye of police on Monday.
Supporters of #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile throng the Durban Magistrate's Court under the watchful eye of police on Monday.
Image: Suthentira Govender

Scores of supporters in EFF regalia gathered outside the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday, ahead of the sentencing of #FeesMustFall student activist Bonginkosi Khanyile.

They sang and chanted before Khanyile appeared in the dock. The activist immediately apologised to his supporters for his late appearance, saying he had been stuck in a court lift. 

He was convicted of public violence, failing to comply with a police investigation and possession of a dangerous weapon in August 2018.

Khanyile was arrested in 2016 at the height of the national student unrest.

Police were posted at the entrance to Court X, where Khanyile will hear his fate, to control supporters in the public gallery.

This is a developing story.

READ MORE

Graduating against all odds - stories that moved the internet

Graduation stories that had us in our feelings.
News
1 month ago

Paperwork delays allow Christmas reprieve for Khanyile

#FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile – convicted on public violence charges in August - was given a brief reprieve when sentencing procedures ...
News
3 months ago

Don't let what happens to me deter you - Fees activist speaks ahead of sentencing

One is seated and giving some reflection on the struggles we continue to face as a generation.
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. #FeesMustFall activist's court appearance delayed after he was stuck in a lift South Africa
  2. Zimbabwe fire brigade on frontline after protests Africa
  3. Redefine your matric results with Damelin Correspondence College News
  4. Agrizzi 'hush money', fires & drought: 5 must-read weekend stories you may ... South Africa
  5. Climate change pushing killer whales to migrate north Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

Massive fire consumes Lion’s Head
‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’, Agrizzi tells state capture commission
X