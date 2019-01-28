FeesMustFall activist's court appearance delayed after he was stuck in a lift

Scores of supporters in EFF regalia gathered outside the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday, ahead of the sentencing of #FeesMustFall student activist Bonginkosi Khanyile.

They sang and chanted before Khanyile appeared in the dock. The activist immediately apologised to his supporters for his late appearance, saying he had been stuck in a court lift.

He was convicted of public violence, failing to comply with a police investigation and possession of a dangerous weapon in August 2018.

Khanyile was arrested in 2016 at the height of the national student unrest.

Police were posted at the entrance to Court X, where Khanyile will hear his fate, to control supporters in the public gallery.

This is a developing story.