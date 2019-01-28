Glebelands murder trial delayed on day one over advocate's pay

Confusion marred the start of the trial of eight men, including a police officer, accused of being behind a spate of killings at the notorious Glebelands Hostel in Durban when the attorney representing three of them withdrew his services because they did not have enough money to pay legal heavyweight advocate Jimmy Howse.

Just before the start of the trial at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday, Durban lawyer Andile Dakela told judge Jerome Mnguni that he was withdrawing his services for accused No 1 Bhekukwazi Mdweshu, 37; accused No 4 Eugene Hlophe, 30; and accused No 5 Ncomekile Ntshangase, 34, because they were not able to raise the funds required by Howse.

Dakale told the court that he, as an instructing attorney, had been advised by Howse, who was not present, to advise the court about the situation. He also brought an application to court to withdraw his services.

"The accused could not do the necessary in order for Howse to be available to assist them. They have not been able to raise the necessary funds that were required by Howse," said Dakale.

He said that on Friday he was advised that attorney Roy Singh would be representing the accused "as instructed by the family".