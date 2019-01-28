'I lost a hero': dad of firefighter who died in Bank of Lisbon blaze

The father of Siphiwe Maropane, a firefighter who died during the Bank of Lisbon inferno in the centre of Johannesburg in September 2018, bears the burden of seeing the location where his son died a tragic death almost every day.

Maropane was the first of three firefighters who died that day, after falling from the 23rd floor.

"My taxi to work passes the place where he died. I don’t choose to think about him but the scene reminds me of him automatically. I lost a hero, a peacemaker who loved his family so much," said Robert Maropane.

Maropane spoke to TimesLIVE at the Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) bravery awards ceremony, where his son - along with Khathutshelo Muedi and Mduduzi Ndlovu, two other firefighters who died in the blaze - were honoured for their bravery and commitment to saving lives.

"The event for me was long overdue, it’s been four months," he said.