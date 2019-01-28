South Africa

Mzansi weighs in on that Mabalula and Zuma Twitter convo

28 January 2019 - 12:42 By Odwa Mjo
The public weigh former president Jacob Zuma and Fikile Mbalula's Twitter exchange.
The public weigh former president Jacob Zuma and Fikile Mbalula's Twitter exchange.
Image: James Oatway

The ANC's campaign manager Fikile Mbalula and former president Jacob Zuma got into a Twitter exchange about ANC policy after Zuma spoke as a guest at the Kgoši Mapuru annual commemoration day. 

Mbalula questioned why Zuma was addressing the public at an event that he claims a sitting president should have addressed. 

Zuma suggested that Mbalula avoid asking such questions in the midst of the ANC's  election campaign. 

Tweeps weighed in as some felt the former president was not in the wrong for addressing his former minister via the public, while others felt that Mbalula had a point.

