Mzansi weighs in on that Mabalula and Zuma Twitter convo
The ANC's campaign manager Fikile Mbalula and former president Jacob Zuma got into a Twitter exchange about ANC policy after Zuma spoke as a guest at the Kgoši Mapuru annual commemoration day.
Mbalula questioned why Zuma was addressing the public at an event that he claims a sitting president should have addressed.
But cde President is this the right thing to do unless u are delegated Msholozi? U were a President bfo is this the right protocol ? To go around addressing events that should b addressed by a seating President?— Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) January 26, 2019
Zuma suggested that Mbalula avoid asking such questions in the midst of the ANC's election campaign.
Eg, I can ask you what is the ANC policy on the question you are asking, I could also ask you if there is a policy on this matter? You in particular are aware that I have engaged you outside of the formal discussions of our own organisation to correct some misrepresentations. 2/3— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) January 27, 2019
Tweeps weighed in as some felt the former president was not in the wrong for addressing his former minister via the public, while others felt that Mbalula had a point.
Mbalula must learn to respect elders.— We own 2019 🇿🇦 (@salim_sgo) January 28, 2019
Zuma is a former president, if anything he has the right to attend any event like anyone else.
Plus i am sure at he was invited.
You people are seriously going to argue about which events President Zuma should and shouldn’t address ? Shouldn’t you be taking it up with those who invite him? I don’t think he gate crushes. What is it about his public appearances that make you so insecure and uncomfortable?— Zinhle Hazelbird (@zinhlemakhumalo) January 27, 2019
Clap back from President Jacob Zuma will be regularly here on Twitter New Dawn wannabe like Abo Fikile Mbalula, Jacob Zuma will wipe the floor with them.— Thami AKA Jolinkomo (@DavidMilis) January 28, 2019
Lol Zuma's ghost writer exposed himself in that response to Mbalula— Andile Mlondo (@AndileMlondo) January 27, 2019
Mbalula what he say about the former President J Zuma its unacceptable, as we are calling unity in the ANC,he causes division, what he says its not allow he should apologize— Ndivhoniswani Mudzhikiti (@mudzhikiti) January 27, 2019
Mbalula. Stop frustrating the old man with your unfounded policies. He did a good job...— 100%CanDoIt (@SengMok1) January 27, 2019
Mbalula mustn't see this😂#VoterRegistration #Zuma welcomed by the congregants in Bekkersdal this afternoon. MK pic.twitter.com/NA47oS8E88— Jabulak'phakwa (@TheBlackspice) January 27, 2019
My brother, it's not about honoring an invite,it's about protocol. He should not have accepted an invitation, without permission from the ANC. That's all that Mr. Mbalula tried to tell him. Remember, Mr. Zuma is not the ANC, although most of them followed him like sheep.— Edwill Fourie (@EdwillFourie) January 27, 2019