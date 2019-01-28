South Africa

Police saddle up to bring down robbers

28 January 2019 - 07:55 By TimesLIVE
One of the saddles that was recovered after a sting operation by police.
One of the saddles that was recovered after a sting operation by police.
Image: Supplied/SAPS

Three robbers who stole goods worth more than R200,000 from a farmhouse backed the wrong horse trying to cash in when they offered to sell two saddles to a local farmer.

The brazen trio entered a house at night on January 16 2019 on a farm that forms part of the Crown River Safari and Nature Reserve, just outside Makhanda [Grahamstown]. Among the items they allegedly stole while the occupants were at home were two saddles.

“A local farmer, who had been following social media about this theft case, informed SAPS at Grahamstown that he was approached by three men who offered him ‘Western saddles for sale’,” said police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender.

One of SA's not-so-clever criminals?

Could this man qualify as one of SA's unluckiest or dumbest criminals? The alleged robber found himself locked inside the business premises he tried ...
News
2 months ago

He arranged to meet the “sellers” on Friday, January 25, at a bank in High Street.

“The local SAPS established a team, including members from Grahamstown Vispol support, rural safety manager, as well as a local security company, who pounced on the suspects as they arrived in a white Fiat Uno with the two saddles,” said Govender.

“Investigators will use experts to establish the link between this recovery and the housebreaking which took place on the farm.”

The saddles were worth R30,000 and R12,000 respectively.

The trio will appear in court soon on charges of possession of stolen property.

READ MORE

Loot found in tent after burglars strike at UCT residence

Burglars alleged to be using a tent to store their loot were arrested after a scuffle with University of Cape Town students. City of Cape Town ...
News
1 month ago

Housebreaking a major headache in SA

Housebreaking or burglary was a major problem in 2017/18‚ accounting for 54% of all household crimes surveyed in the latest Victims of Crime Survey.
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. We raped and broke many legs, admits Zim soldier Africa
  2. Police saddle up to bring down robbers South Africa
  3. Redefine your matric results with Damelin Correspondence College News
  4. Colossal crisis: Farmers wrung dry by drought South Africa
  5. KZN man did not bank on R157,000 identity theft nightmare Consumer Live

Latest Videos

‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’, Agrizzi tells state capture commission
Remembering renowned Zimbabwean musician Mtukudzi
X