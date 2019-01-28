South Africa

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri to explain deaths of three women during stampede

28 January 2019 - 09:45 By Naledi Shange and Nomahlubi Jordaan
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri at his book launch in November 2018.
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri at his book launch in November 2018.
Image: Nonkululeko Njilo

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, who heads the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, was on Monday expected to shed light on how three women were killed in a stampede at his church.

The CRL Rights Commission has called a hearing into the incident. It will involve the church, the SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) and officials from the cities of Tshwane and Johannesburg.

The incident happened in December 2018.

“He’s not going anywhere... If he dies, we die.” These were the words of his supporters, who gathered ahead of his appearance.

“We will die for you Prophet,” “We love you Major 1,” read some of the placards carried by supporters.

“Major 1 is not going anywhere. He is staying here in South Africa. No one can handle the sickness and disease that this country faces like him,” said a supporter who did not want to be named.

She said Bushiri was God-sent and was in the country to heal everyone.

“Major 1 is not going anywhere. He is here to stay. We are standing by him. If he dies, we die,” said Rodney Williams.

The talks, set down for two days, are being held under the direction of the CRL (Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities) Rights Commission in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

The CRL said the incident was followed by a number of claims, accusations, marches, demonstrations and calls by Sanco for the church to be shut down.

69-year-old among trio killed in Bushiri church stampede

Police have confirmed the identity of the three women killed in a stampede at controversial prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s church in Pretoria last week.
News
21 days ago

“In an effort to help resolve this matter, the CRL Rights Commission called a mediation meeting on the 10 January 2019 between the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church and the South African National Civic Association,” the CRL said.

During those deliberations, it was decided that all hostility towards the church would cease.  The commission said it would pursue negotiations with the church for possible support for the bereaved families and reiterated its call for the “full enforcement of the bylaws in the country”.

However, the CRL said there were some issues that still needed to be discussed. 

“In its commitment to monitor the situation, the commission has continued to listen to all the parties, but unfortunately, there has been several discrepancies in the information provided,” the commission said in a statement. 

“In order to get to the bottom of these issues and to address the discrepancies that continue to prevail, the CRL Rights Commission has decided to call for the hearings in line with Section 7 (2) of the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of the Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities Act, 19 of 2002. For that reason, it has issued a notice to the following organisations and their leaders to appear before its Section Seven Committee,” it added.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri arrives at the CRL hearing on Monday.
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri arrives at the CRL hearing on Monday.
Image: Nomahlubi Jordaan

MORE

From stampedes to R1m gifts, 5 times Prophet Bushiri made headlines

From deadly stampedes to money laundering investigations, Prophet Bushiri dominates headlines for the wrong reasons.
News
5 days ago

Prophet Bushiri's church services postponed indefinitely

The controversial Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church has suspended its services till further notice.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. #FeesMustFall activist's court appearance delayed after he was stuck in a lift South Africa
  2. Zimbabwe fire brigade on frontline after protests Africa
  3. Redefine your matric results with Damelin Correspondence College News
  4. Agrizzi 'hush money', fires & drought: 5 must-read weekend stories you may ... South Africa
  5. Climate change pushing killer whales to migrate north Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

Massive fire consumes Lion’s Head
‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’, Agrizzi tells state capture commission
X