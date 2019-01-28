Prophet Shepherd Bushiri to explain deaths of three women during stampede

The incident happened in December 2018.

“He’s not going anywhere... If he dies, we die.” These were the words of his supporters, who gathered ahead of his appearance.

“We will die for you Prophet,” “We love you Major 1,” read some of the placards carried by supporters.

“Major 1 is not going anywhere. He is staying here in South Africa. No one can handle the sickness and disease that this country faces like him,” said a supporter who did not want to be named.

She said Bushiri was God-sent and was in the country to heal everyone.

“Major 1 is not going anywhere. He is here to stay. We are standing by him. If he dies, we die,” said Rodney Williams.